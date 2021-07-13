Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires 10,499 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF makes up about 1.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC owned 1.19% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.11. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

