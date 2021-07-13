Menard Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $607.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.29 and a fifty-two week high of $607.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.