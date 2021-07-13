Menard Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 165,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $335.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

