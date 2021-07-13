Menard Financial Group LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $33.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,752.13. 139,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,759.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,356.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

