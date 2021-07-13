Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.46. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

