Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 58,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002,146. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

