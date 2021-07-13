Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Tops $2.90 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $153,046.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00118814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00155400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.39 or 0.99979762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.11 or 0.00953308 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.