Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

NYSE:MCY opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.