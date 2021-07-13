Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Position Raised by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 3.99% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $44,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 124,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

