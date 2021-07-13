Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 183.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,674 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 841.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 371,467 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,466,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $320.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

