Meta (MTA) Hits One Day Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Meta coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00050681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00812879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

