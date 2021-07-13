Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $264,597.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $264,597.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.12 or 0.06094781 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00141973 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,643,647 coins and its circulating supply is 78,643,549 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

