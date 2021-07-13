Method Finance (MTHD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,177.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $735,195.59 and approximately $19,177.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Method Finance has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00050915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.80 or 0.00818169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,311,870 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

