MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

NYSE:MET opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.