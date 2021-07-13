Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Shares Down 0.6%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

MTTWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

