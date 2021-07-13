Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Down 5.4%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 29,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,460,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

MILE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth about $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,030,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth $14,406,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

