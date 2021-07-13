M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

M&G stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

