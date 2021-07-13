Michael A. Zasloff Sells 25,827 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. 141,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,650. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

