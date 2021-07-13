Michael Alan Bell Sells 3,084 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Michael Alan Bell sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $135,757.68.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.57. 3,264,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,115. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Corning by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $2,893,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

