Michael J. Berthelot Sells 3,200 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $116,544.00.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

