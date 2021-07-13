Michael W. Clarke Purchases 20,561 Shares of Partners Bancorp (NYSE:PTRS) Stock

Partners Bancorp (NYSE:PTRS) Director Michael W. Clarke acquired 20,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $165,516.05.

Shares of PTRS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,345. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.65.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.