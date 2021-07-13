Michael W. Depasquale Buys 5,000 Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NYSE:BKYI) Stock

BIO-key International, Inc. (NYSE:BKYI) Chairman Michael W. Depasquale bought 5,000 shares of BIO-key International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00.

Shares of BIO-key International stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. BIO-key International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

