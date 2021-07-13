Michelle Renee Griffin Sells 2,500 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $96,400.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

NYSE ADPT opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

