Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.79. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 5,363 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFGP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $4,861,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,587.3% in the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.