Microchip Technology Incorporated (NYSE:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NYSE:MCHP) to report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Shares of MCHP opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

