Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $280.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.