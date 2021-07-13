MIK Capital LP Acquires New Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 184,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,000. DISH Network makes up 2.5% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,402. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

