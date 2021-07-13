MIK Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

MIK Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for approximately 2.4% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MIK Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. 293,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,474,348. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,203.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 994,440 shares of company stock valued at $70,766,834 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

