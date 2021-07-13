MIK Capital LP Buys 51,130 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

MIK Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for about 2.1% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MIK Capital LP owned about 0.07% of US Foods worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 938,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 124,047 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.27. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

