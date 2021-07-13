MIK Capital LP Buys New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Square by 106.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 275,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,753 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Square by 221.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 34,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,235,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,036,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,063,985 shares of company stock worth $245,745,401. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

SQ traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.10. 223,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.14 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

