MIK Capital LP Buys Shares of 129,207 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. CF Industries accounts for about 2.2% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MIK Capital LP owned 0.06% of CF Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $6,793,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CF Industries by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 232,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. 50,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,200,455.01. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $8,857,400 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.