MIK Capital LP Buys Shares of 40,036 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000. Dollar General makes up about 3.0% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

