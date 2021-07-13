MIK Capital LP Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MIK Capital LP decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 57,033 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after purchasing an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $163.88. 114,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,513. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.36. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

