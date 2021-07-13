MIK Capital LP Invests $13.52 Million in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,000. Winnebago Industries makes up about 5.0% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MIK Capital LP owned about 0.52% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 426.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 225.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,214. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

