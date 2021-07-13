MIK Capital LP Invests $5.57 Million in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 545,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000. Zynga comprises approximately 2.1% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MIK Capital LP owned 0.05% of Zynga as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Zynga by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Zynga by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA remained flat at $$10.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. 137,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,885,086. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $188,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

