MIK Capital LP Invests $7.80 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,000. Twitter accounts for 2.9% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,886 shares of company stock worth $4,014,925. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.83. 345,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,732,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.