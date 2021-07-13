MIK Capital LP Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,648. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

