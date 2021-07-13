MIK Capital LP Makes New $7.88 Million Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,000. PVH accounts for 2.9% of MIK Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of PVH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PVH by 376.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $25,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of PVH traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.06. 15,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

