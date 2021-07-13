MIK Capital LP Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,000. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 3.0% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $806,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,896,000 after buying an additional 976,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.01. 191,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,279. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.