MIK Capital LP Makes New Investment in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,000. Bally’s makes up approximately 2.3% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MIK Capital LP owned 0.22% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

NYSE BALY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. 11,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -214.78 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

