MIK Capital LP Makes New Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000. MIK Capital LP owned 0.20% of The ODP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

