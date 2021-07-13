MIK Capital LP Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 931.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 296,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Shares of TT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,396. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $193.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $41,192,892. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

