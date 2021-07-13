MIK Capital LP Purchases Shares of 175,596 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000. Sonos makes up 2.4% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MIK Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Sonos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

SONO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 31,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,893. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $10,075,665. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

