MIK Capital LP Purchases Shares of 270,858 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,858 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,000. Foot Locker accounts for about 5.6% of MIK Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MIK Capital LP owned 0.26% of Foot Locker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,165 shares of company stock worth $8,910,393. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.