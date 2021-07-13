MIK Capital LP Purchases Shares of 341,755 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 341,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,000. Huntsman makes up about 3.6% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Huntsman by 1,173.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntsman news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.29. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,379. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

