MIK Capital LP Reduces Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MIK Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 229,376 shares during the quarter. MIK Capital LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,966,000 after buying an additional 343,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Tapestry stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 84,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,186. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

