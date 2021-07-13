MIK Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MIK Capital LP decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,492 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.9% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MIK Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.62. The stock had a trading volume of 149,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $70.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

In other news, VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,004,593.00. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,029 shares of company stock worth $32,684,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

