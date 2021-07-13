MIK Capital LP Sells 156,467 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

MIK Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 156,467 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters comprises 3.1% of MIK Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,159. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.