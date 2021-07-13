MIK Capital LP Sells 44,801 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MIK Capital LP lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,801 shares during the quarter. MIK Capital LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,025.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 125,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. 70,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

