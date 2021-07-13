MIK Capital LP Takes $3.88 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 320,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.